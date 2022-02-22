Previous
Flash of Red #22 by radiogirl
Photo 2941

Flash of Red #22

Today is a high key shot emphasizing white.
I thought this photo from our last snowshoe fit nicely. Here we are heading back to our cars carrying our snowshoes, it was easier going with the trail so hard packed and we were tired! Lol
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking forward...
