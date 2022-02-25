Sign up
Photo 2944
FOR 25
Shapes are the prompt for today.
This is a statue on the shoreline of our lake with white out conditions behind.
Happy weekend everyone!
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking forward...
2985
photos
260
followers
140
following
2937
2938
2939
2940
2941
2942
2943
2944
Tags
b&w
,
statue
,
for2022
,
for2022k
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It's really beautiful. In spite of the white out, her face has such a peaceful and serene expression. Works wonderfully for Flash of Red.
February 25th, 2022
