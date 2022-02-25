Previous
FOR 25 by radiogirl
Photo 2944

FOR 25

Shapes are the prompt for today.
This is a statue on the shoreline of our lake with white out conditions behind.

Happy weekend everyone!
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
It's really beautiful. In spite of the white out, her face has such a peaceful and serene expression. Works wonderfully for Flash of Red.
February 25th, 2022  
