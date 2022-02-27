Previous
FOR 27 by radiogirl
Photo 2946

FOR 27

Today’s photo is a low-key shot emphasizing black.
This was taken when we had stopped snowshoeing and I looked up to see the sky and the trees!

Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs.
27th February 2022

