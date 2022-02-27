Sign up
Photo 2946
FOR 27
Today’s photo is a low-key shot emphasizing black.
This was taken when we had stopped snowshoeing and I looked up to see the sky and the trees!
Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs.
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking forward...
2987
photos
260
followers
140
following
