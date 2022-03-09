Previous
We went skating today! by radiogirl
We went skating today!

Not many more days of skating in the arena this year, as they will be closing down for maintenance at the end of the month.
Thank you for your comments and faves on yesterday‘s photo of our shadows.
Islandgirl

My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
Corinne C ace
What a great POV!
March 9th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Fun shot!
March 9th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Love this pov!
March 9th, 2022  
joeyM ace
👌❤️
March 9th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Still pondering -- You did not fall and splatter on the ice I hope !! ha !!
March 10th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
very fun shot!
March 10th, 2022  
Chris Cook ace
Fun pov
March 10th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
@beryl Haha no one fell today thank goodness!
Falling on the ice is not as nice as falling on the soft snow!!
March 10th, 2022  
Leslie ace
My kind of shot♥️
March 10th, 2022  
