Photo 2956
We went skating today!
Not many more days of skating in the arena this year, as they will be closing down for maintenance at the end of the month.
Thank you for your comments and faves on yesterday‘s photo of our shadows.
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
9
7
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking forward...
Corinne C
ace
What a great POV!
March 9th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Fun shot!
March 9th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Love this pov!
March 9th, 2022
joeyM
ace
👌❤️
March 9th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Still pondering -- You did not fall and splatter on the ice I hope !! ha !!
March 10th, 2022
Linda Godwin
very fun shot!
March 10th, 2022
Chris Cook
ace
Fun pov
March 10th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
@beryl
Haha no one fell today thank goodness!
Falling on the ice is not as nice as falling on the soft snow!!
March 10th, 2022
Leslie
ace
My kind of shot♥️
March 10th, 2022
Falling on the ice is not as nice as falling on the soft snow!!