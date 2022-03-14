Sign up
Photo 2961
Snowshoe trail
Morning snowshoe trail with a little faffing!
Thank you for you command favs on my recent photos of the icicles along the highway, much appreciated!
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking forward...
3003
photos
258
followers
139
following
811% complete
Tags
sun
,
trees
,
trail
,
snowshoe
,
faffing
Lou Ann
ace
Oh so pretty! Lovely faffing.
March 14th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding capture
March 14th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 14th, 2022
Velina
Fantastic shot and editing
March 14th, 2022
Mark Thompson
ace
Lovely processing- fav!
March 14th, 2022
