Photo 2965
Full Moon
The March moon is called the Worm moon and it's the last full moon of winter 2022.
Bring on the spring weather!
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking forward...
3007
photos
258
followers
139
following
Tags
moon
,
worm
,
full
