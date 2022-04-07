Previous
Fish Huts by radiogirl
Photo 2985

Fish Huts

All the fish huts are off the lake, here are a few that the owners left on the shoreline until they can pick them up.
This was edited in nightcafe with the canal du midi image, and using colours from the input image.
7th April 2022

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
817% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Superb processing
April 8th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh yes ! beautiful edit and colour ! fav
April 8th, 2022  
KWind ace
Love the edit! Great shot.
April 8th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
A fish village! Lovely edit.
April 8th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
What a fun edit
April 8th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
looks like watercolor
April 8th, 2022  
