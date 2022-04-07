Sign up
Photo 2985
Fish Huts
All the fish huts are off the lake, here are a few that the owners left on the shoreline until they can pick them up.
This was edited in nightcafe with the canal du midi image, and using colours from the input image.
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
6
3
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking forward...
3027
photos
254
followers
139
following
817% complete
2978
2979
2980
2981
2982
2983
2984
2985
Tags
snow
,
fish
,
huts
,
nightcafeislandgirl
Corinne C
ace
Superb processing
April 8th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh yes ! beautiful edit and colour ! fav
April 8th, 2022
KWind
ace
Love the edit! Great shot.
April 8th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
A fish village! Lovely edit.
April 8th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
What a fun edit
April 8th, 2022
Linda Godwin
looks like watercolor
April 8th, 2022
