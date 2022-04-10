Previous
A Study in Texture by radiogirl
Photo 2988

A Study in Texture

Gracie behaved beautifully this morning as a model for my photographs with her in front of my husband‘s paintings. She looked like she belonged in some of the paintings.

10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

Diana ace
A wonderful shot of Gracie, she certainly belongs in the paintings 😊
April 10th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Gracie certainly has a no nonsense face. Beautiful painting behind.
April 10th, 2022  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
She's got that "pouty" look down!
April 10th, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
She looks like she just wants the photo to be taken and to be left alone.
April 10th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
She’s such a great cat!
April 10th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
April 10th, 2022  
