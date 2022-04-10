Sign up
Photo 2988
A Study in Texture
Gracie behaved beautifully this morning as a model for my photographs with her in front of my husband‘s paintings. She looked like she belonged in some of the paintings.
Thanks for stopping by your comments and favs are always appreciated!
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking forward...
Tags
painting
,
hubby
,
maincoon
,
gracief
Diana
ace
A wonderful shot of Gracie, she certainly belongs in the paintings 😊
April 10th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Gracie certainly has a no nonsense face. Beautiful painting behind.
April 10th, 2022
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
She's got that "pouty" look down!
April 10th, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
She looks like she just wants the photo to be taken and to be left alone.
April 10th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
She’s such a great cat!
April 10th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
April 10th, 2022
