Photo 2990
4 Shadows
Went for a 5km walk this morning, it was great to see the snow slowly melting!
Thank you for your comments and favs on Yesterday’s photo of the partridge/grouse.
12th April 2022
12th Apr 22
Islandgirl
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
Tags
b&w
,
friends
,
shadows
Peter Dulis
cool
April 13th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
My, how tall you all are! LOL.
April 13th, 2022
