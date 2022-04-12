Previous
4 Shadows by radiogirl
Photo 2990

4 Shadows

Went for a 5km walk this morning, it was great to see the snow slowly melting!

Thank you for your comments and favs on Yesterday’s photo of the partridge/grouse.
ace
@radiogirl
Peter Dulis ace
cool
April 13th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
My, how tall you all are! LOL.
April 13th, 2022  
