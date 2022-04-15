Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2993
Glacial Footprint
Gracie in front of an erratic boulder, a painting by my hubby. Treats always help her to feel like posing for me!
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday‘s photo of Gracie waiting for her boat ride!
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking forward...
3035
photos
257
followers
139
following
820% complete
View this month »
2986
2987
2988
2989
2990
2991
2992
2993
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
main- album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
painting
,
hubby
,
boulder
,
erratic
,
gracief
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close