Photo 2998
Knock ✊ knock
While out for a walk I spotted this beautiful door, the lady that lives here changes her door decorations frequently!
Thank you for your comments and faves on yesterday‘s photo of my spring bouquet!
20th April 2022
20th Apr 22
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking forward...
Tags
door
,
decorations
Milanie
ace
What a beautiful door wreath you spotted
April 20th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Isn't it just beautiful ! An artistic ladt using her black door as the canvas for her floral work ! fav
April 20th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
A lovely welcoming idea to change the door decorations.
April 20th, 2022
