Photo 3017
Someone is watching us!
We were biking by this red barn
on our first bike ride this season and I noticed the horse watching us go by!
Thank you for stopping by, I appreciate your comments and favs.
9th May 2022
9th May 22
2
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking forward...
3059
photos
255
followers
138
following
826% complete
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
main- album
Tags
red
,
barn
,
fence
,
horses
Lou Ann
ace
What a beautiful scene. I love the barn.
May 9th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful red barn
May 10th, 2022
