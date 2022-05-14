Sign up
Photo 3022
Look who is in the Feeder!
Yes the chipmunk is emptying the feeder, oh well I guess he is hungry too! lol
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday's photo of the Gray Catbird, it was an unexpected sighting!
14th May 2022
14th May 22
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking forward...
3064
photos
256
followers
138
following
Tags
backyard
,
feeder
,
chipmunk
