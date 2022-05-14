Previous
Look who is in the Feeder! by radiogirl
Photo 3022

Look who is in the Feeder!

Yes the chipmunk is emptying the feeder, oh well I guess he is hungry too! lol

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday's photo of the Gray Catbird, it was an unexpected sighting!
