Smooth Water by radiogirl
Smooth Water

Taken on my hike this week, love the variety of colours of the water as it flows over the rocks. We live in a clay belt area and it affects all the rivers in the area.
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking forward...
Suzanne ace
Love the silkiness and colours of the water
May 22nd, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Brilliant shot.
May 22nd, 2022  
Kate ace
Absolutely fabulous...great POV and nice use of slow shutter speed to smooth the water
May 22nd, 2022  
Milanie ace
Those colors really stand out with this slow treatment - really nice
May 22nd, 2022  
