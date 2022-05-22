Sign up
Photo 3030
Smooth Water
Taken on my hike this week, love the variety of colours of the water as it flows over the rocks. We live in a clay belt area and it affects all the rivers in the area.
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking forward...
3072
photos
256
followers
138
following
Suzanne
ace
Love the silkiness and colours of the water
May 22nd, 2022
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Brilliant shot.
May 22nd, 2022
Kate
ace
Absolutely fabulous...great POV and nice use of slow shutter speed to smooth the water
May 22nd, 2022
Milanie
ace
Those colors really stand out with this slow treatment - really nice
May 22nd, 2022
