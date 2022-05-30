Previous
It’s cool to be Kind by radiogirl
Photo 3038

It’s cool to be Kind

I love this message that is outside our local pharmacy.

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday‘s photo of the Lone Tree, much appreciated.
30th May 2022 30th May 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
832% complete

Corinne C ace
A nice message
May 30th, 2022  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Can't beat that message! Nice bright colors!
May 30th, 2022  
Velina
Such a colorful and shot!
May 30th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a positive message - love the cheerful colours !
May 30th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Wish it was uncool to be mean.

May 30th, 2022  
