Photo 3057
Lamb
Peek a Boo this lamb looked so cute hiding between his parents I’m sure, checking us out.
Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs.
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
5
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3099
photos
254
followers
136
following
837% complete
Tags
sheep
,
lamb
,
painterly
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oh, what a sweetie! I love the ears.
June 19th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Great photo that has a neat painterly look
June 19th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Like your processing on this
June 19th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a cute shot.
June 19th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 19th, 2022
