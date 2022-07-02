Sign up
Photo 3070
Fireworks 💥
Canada day fireworks!
Thanks for stopping by, it’s been very busy celebrating Canada Day having family here and my birthday celebration, I’ll catch up with your photos when I can.
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
5
1
Diana
ace
As long as you had a great time, lovely flares and colours.
July 2nd, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Super shot. Like al the colored flashlights.
July 2nd, 2022
Mickey Anderson
ace
Very cool shot of them!!
July 2nd, 2022
Julie Duncan
ace
Happy birthday! Hope you had a good one!
July 2nd, 2022
Babs
ace
Happy Birthday.
July 2nd, 2022
