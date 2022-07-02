Previous
Fireworks 💥 by radiogirl
Photo 3070

Fireworks 💥

Canada day fireworks!

Thanks for stopping by, it’s been very busy celebrating Canada Day having family here and my birthday celebration, I’ll catch up with your photos when I can.
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Diana ace
As long as you had a great time, lovely flares and colours.
July 2nd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Super shot. Like al the colored flashlights.
July 2nd, 2022  
Mickey Anderson ace
Very cool shot of them!!
July 2nd, 2022  
Julie Duncan ace
Happy birthday! Hope you had a good one!
July 2nd, 2022  
Babs ace
Happy Birthday.
July 2nd, 2022  
