Photo 3078
Canola fields
Driving along the country roads is very colourful at this time of year!
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday‘s photo, much appreciated!
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
4
4
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3120
photos
252
followers
137
following
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
3077
3078
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
8th July 2022 1:19pm
Nada
ace
Love the striking layers.
July 10th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Glorious ! and beautifully captured with the golden glow of the sun in the distance and under a wonderful sky ! fav
July 10th, 2022
KV
ace
Gorgeous! Fantastic!
July 10th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 10th, 2022
