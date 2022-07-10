Previous
Canola fields by radiogirl
Canola fields

Driving along the country roads is very colourful at this time of year!

10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Nada ace
Love the striking layers.
July 10th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Glorious ! and beautifully captured with the golden glow of the sun in the distance and under a wonderful sky ! fav
July 10th, 2022  
KV ace
Gorgeous! Fantastic!
July 10th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 10th, 2022  
