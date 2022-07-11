Sign up
Photo 3079
Snail
Found this snail on the bike path while out riding and had to stop and take a photo.
Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs.
11th July 2022
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Tags
snail
,
pavement
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇦🕊☮️
ace
Terrific PoV!
July 11th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
You couldn't have found a more color-coordinated snail! Great shot.
July 11th, 2022
