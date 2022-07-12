Previous
Next
Hiked up to this falls by radiogirl
Photo 3080

Hiked up to this falls

It was beautiful but very hot and I got a little dizzy and had to head back down after I rested!

Thanks for stopping bye I appreciate all your comments and favs.
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
843% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise