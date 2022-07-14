Sign up
Photo 3082
Tree Roots
Loved how are the tree roots manage to grow along the rock!
Thank you for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs.
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
3
3
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3124
photos
253
followers
137
following
3075
3076
3077
3078
3079
3080
3081
3082
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
main- album
Tags
tree
,
water
,
roots
,
hike
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super find and edit !
July 14th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A great find and nice processing!
July 14th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
It makes for an interesting image!
July 14th, 2022
