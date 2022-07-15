Previous
My View this Morning by radiogirl
My View this Morning

Biking the bike path this morning along the waterfront to this Marina was great experience, calm and warm!

Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments on favs!
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Suzanne ace
Wonderful view and the processing adds to the impact.
July 15th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing processing ! really love the effect on this charming scene !
July 15th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
That’s quite idyllic! I like the way the processing brings out the sky and the water.
July 15th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A splendid view and a great edit!
July 15th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice Edit
July 15th, 2022  
