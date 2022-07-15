Sign up
Photo 3083
My View this Morning
Biking the bike path this morning along the waterfront to this Marina was great experience, calm and warm!
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments on favs!
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
5
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3125
photos
253
followers
137
following
844% complete
3076
3077
3078
3079
3080
3081
3082
3083
Tags
water
,
marina
,
sailboats
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful view and the processing adds to the impact.
July 15th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing processing ! really love the effect on this charming scene !
July 15th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
That’s quite idyllic! I like the way the processing brings out the sky and the water.
July 15th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A splendid view and a great edit!
July 15th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice Edit
July 15th, 2022
