Photo 3095
Chipmunk
My husband often puts his crusts out for the raven in our garden, if the chipmunk doesn't get it first! There is usually enough for both the raven and chipmunk! lol
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday's photo of the Rudbeckias.
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
2
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3137
photos
253
followers
137
following
847% complete
View this month »
3088
3089
3090
3091
3092
3093
3094
3095
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
24th July 2022 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rock
,
chipmunk
Suzanne
ace
I haven't seen a chipmunk before. Great shot.
July 27th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Good shot
July 27th, 2022
