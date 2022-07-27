Previous
Chipmunk by radiogirl
Chipmunk

My husband often puts his crusts out for the raven in our garden, if the chipmunk doesn't get it first! There is usually enough for both the raven and chipmunk! lol

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday's photo of the Rudbeckias.
Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦!
Suzanne ace
I haven't seen a chipmunk before. Great shot.
July 27th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Good shot
July 27th, 2022  
