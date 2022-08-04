Previous
3 Bales by radiogirl
Photo 3103

3 Bales

On our most recent bike ride I spotted these 3 bales of hay and suggested we stop and take some photos.
More photos to come.
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦!
850% complete

Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
👌❤️
August 4th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Huge bales. Great capture , you got a nice group of ladies there.
August 4th, 2022  
