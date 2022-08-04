Sign up
Photo 3103
3 Bales
On our most recent bike ride I spotted these 3 bales of hay and suggested we stop and take some photos.
More photos to come.
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Tags
friends
,
hay
,
bales
,
biking
Call me Joe
ace
👌❤️
August 4th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Huge bales. Great capture , you got a nice group of ladies there.
August 4th, 2022
