Grapes by radiogirl
Grapes

These grapes are in our backyard, I’m looking forward to them ripening and attracting birds like the Northern flicker part of the woodpecker family.
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

Islandgirl

ace
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful photo
August 7th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful bokeh!
August 7th, 2022  
Milanie ace
So nicely composed
August 7th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot.
August 7th, 2022  
