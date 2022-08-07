Sign up
Photo 3106
Grapes
These grapes are in our backyard, I’m looking forward to them ripening and attracting birds like the Northern flicker part of the woodpecker family.
7th August 2022
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
3106
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful photo
August 7th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful bokeh!
August 7th, 2022
Milanie
ace
So nicely composed
August 7th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot.
August 7th, 2022
