The Sentinel by radiogirl
Photo 3110

The Sentinel

I spotted this eagle high up in a tree while we were out boating, he was keeping watch over the lake.

11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
August 11th, 2022  
