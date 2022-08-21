Sign up
Photo 3119
Hummingbird on a Impatient plant
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday‘s photo of my mother’s garden, much appreciated!
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
flower
backyard
hummingbird
Corinne C
ace
Amazing!
August 21st, 2022
Linda Godwin
Great to catch her on the flower
August 21st, 2022
