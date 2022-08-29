Previous
Young Ruby-throated Hummingbird by radiogirl
Young Ruby-throated Hummingbird

We have many hummingbirds at the feeder right now fighting for a chance to have a drink!
By early fall they’re bound for Central America, with many crossing the Gulf of Mexico in a single flight.

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s chipmunk and fox statue photo, many people who come into our backyard are surprised at first when they see the statue thinking it’s real!
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦!
Chris Cook ace
I rarely see a hummingbird sit still. I guess its resting up for the flight to Central America.
August 30th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture
August 30th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
August 30th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 30th, 2022  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful! Not just the hummingbird but also the muted green tones.
August 30th, 2022  
