Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3128
Young Ruby-throated Hummingbird
We have many hummingbirds at the feeder right now fighting for a chance to have a drink!
By early fall they’re bound for Central America, with many crossing the Gulf of Mexico in a single flight.
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s chipmunk and fox statue photo, many people who come into our backyard are surprised at first when they see the statue thinking it’s real!
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3170
photos
245
followers
135
following
856% complete
View this month »
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
3127
3128
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
28th August 2022 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
backyard
,
hummingbird
,
female
Chris Cook
ace
I rarely see a hummingbird sit still. I guess its resting up for the flight to Central America.
August 30th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture
August 30th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
August 30th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 30th, 2022
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful! Not just the hummingbird but also the muted green tones.
August 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close