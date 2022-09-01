Previous
Our Biking Group by radiogirl
Photo 3131

Our Biking Group

Yeah we biked 25km, then stopped at our favourite Adirondack chair for a photo.
The chair is over 6 feet tall and about 5 feet wide lots of room for everyone to snuggle in together!

Thank you for your comments and faves on yesterday‘s photo of the American Goldfinch, much appreciated.
1st September 2022

What a fun place to sit and rest awhile !
September 1st, 2022  
