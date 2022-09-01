Sign up
Photo 3131
Our Biking Group
Yeah we biked 25km, then stopped at our favourite Adirondack chair for a photo.
The chair is over 6 feet tall and about 5 feet wide lots of room for everyone to snuggle in together!
Thank you for your comments and faves on yesterday‘s photo of the American Goldfinch, much appreciated.
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
3173
photos
243
followers
135
following
857% complete
View this month »
3124
3125
3126
3127
3128
3129
3130
3131
Tags
friends
,
biking
,
adirondackchair
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a fun place to sit and rest awhile !
September 1st, 2022
