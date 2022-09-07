Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3137
Heading out for a Bike Ride
On this ride we completed 31 km on country roads, when we started out it was very cool and as the morning progressed we were taking off layers of clothing! Lol
Thanks for stopping by your comments and faves are always appreciated.
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
7
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3182
photos
243
followers
134
following
859% complete
View this month »
3130
3131
3132
3133
3134
3135
3136
3137
Latest from all albums
3132
44
3133
45
3134
3135
3136
3137
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Album
main- album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
friends
,
shadow
,
biking
,
ebikes
,
countyroads
Corinne C
ace
I admire your determination!
September 7th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
@corinnec
Thank you Corinne, we always meet to bike, hike, walk, or snowshoe Monday to Friday all year round. Not everyone can make it everyday of course, but generally unless we have appointments, company or are out of town we are doing something!
It feels great!
September 7th, 2022
Babs
ace
Looks like a lovely day. Glad the weather warmed up and you were able to shed layers as your day progressed.
September 7th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
What a great group
September 7th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
@radiogirl
I'd love to find such a group. It's a wonderful motivation!
September 7th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
You make it look so easy! Fun shot as always.
September 7th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
@corinnec
Hey Corinne start your own group that's what I did. It started out with one other lady I met at skating after I retired, I knew her but we were busy in our lives. We started talking and she wanted to start snowshoeing so we made plans to go out. Then she told another friend and I did the same and it grew. Now we have a large group on FB messenger and smaller groups within that group. We started meeting in small groups during Covid and kept it up, sometimes it's easier to do things (like biking) in smaller groups. We usually hike in a bigger group.
This is how it evolved.
September 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
It feels great!
This is how it evolved.