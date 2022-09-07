Previous
Heading out for a Bike Ride by radiogirl
Heading out for a Bike Ride

On this ride we completed 31 km on country roads, when we started out it was very cool and as the morning progressed we were taking off layers of clothing! Lol

7th September 2022

Islandgirl

@radiogirl
Corinne C
I admire your determination!
September 7th, 2022  
Islandgirl
@corinnec Thank you Corinne, we always meet to bike, hike, walk, or snowshoe Monday to Friday all year round. Not everyone can make it everyday of course, but generally unless we have appointments, company or are out of town we are doing something!
It feels great!
September 7th, 2022  
Babs
Looks like a lovely day. Glad the weather warmed up and you were able to shed layers as your day progressed.
September 7th, 2022  
Danette Thompson
What a great group
September 7th, 2022  
Corinne C
@radiogirl I'd love to find such a group. It's a wonderful motivation!
September 7th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre
You make it look so easy! Fun shot as always.
September 7th, 2022  
Islandgirl
@corinnec Hey Corinne start your own group that's what I did. It started out with one other lady I met at skating after I retired, I knew her but we were busy in our lives. We started talking and she wanted to start snowshoeing so we made plans to go out. Then she told another friend and I did the same and it grew. Now we have a large group on FB messenger and smaller groups within that group. We started meeting in small groups during Covid and kept it up, sometimes it's easier to do things (like biking) in smaller groups. We usually hike in a bigger group.
This is how it evolved.
September 8th, 2022  
