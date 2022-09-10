Previous
The Harvest Moon by radiogirl
Photo 3140

The Harvest Moon

September's full moon is the Harvest moon.
During the fall harvest season, farmers sometimes need to work
late into the night by moonlight.
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Photo Details

