The Call of the Wild by radiogirl
Photo 3146

The Call of the Wild

While out canoeing, this loon came over to visit with us in the early morning mist. We couldn’t have been more than 10 feet away, and at that distance it’s call was quite piercing. What an experience!
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Photo Details

