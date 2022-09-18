Previous
Beaver 🦫 Lodge by radiogirl
Beaver 🦫 Lodge

While out canoeing we paddled by this Beaver lodge where we could see that they were collecting more aspen branches for their lodge, but no beavers!
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Corinne C ace
They have been busy :-)
September 18th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Busy as a beaver - a statement so true!
September 18th, 2022  
