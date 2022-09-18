Sign up
Photo 3148
Beaver 🦫 Lodge
While out canoeing we paddled by this Beaver lodge where we could see that they were collecting more aspen branches for their lodge, but no beavers!
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Corinne C
ace
They have been busy :-)
September 18th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Busy as a beaver - a statement so true!
September 18th, 2022
