Photo 3150
Lazy days of Summer
With the fog rising and the temperatures dropping there won’t be many more days to use this slide!
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
0
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3199
photos
243
followers
134
following
3143
3144
3145
3146
3147
3148
3149
3150
Views
4
main- album
DSC-RX10M4
15th September 2022 8:06am
fog
,
boat
,
lake
,
slide
,
motor
