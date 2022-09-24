Sign up
Photo 3154
Duck and her reflection
While canoeing I captured this duck on the shoreline she wasn't too concerned about us getting close, I took many photos of her!
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
5
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3203
photos
245
followers
134
following
3147
3148
3149
3150
3151
3152
3153
3154
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
15th September 2022 8:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
duck
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful close up
September 24th, 2022
Pyrrhula
Great close up, reflections and light capture.
September 24th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Delightful close up
September 24th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice capture!
September 24th, 2022
Judith Johnson
Beautifully captured
September 24th, 2022
