Duck and her reflection by radiogirl
Duck and her reflection

While canoeing I captured this duck on the shoreline she wasn't too concerned about us getting close, I took many photos of her!
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful close up
September 24th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
Great close up, reflections and light capture.
September 24th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Delightful close up
September 24th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice capture!
September 24th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Beautifully captured
September 24th, 2022  
