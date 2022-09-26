Previous
Catch of the Day by radiogirl
Photo 3156

Catch of the Day

We watched this seagull catch and eat this fish while his friends were circling above.
We were surprised by the size of the fish and that he was swimming with the fish in his mouth until he came upon this rock!
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Pyrrhula
Perfect timed dinner capture. Bon appetit seagull. (R.I.P. fish)
September 26th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted and captured! No sharing here then!
September 26th, 2022  
Babs ace
Wow what a catch for both of you.
September 26th, 2022  
Milanie ace
All to himself - such a neat shot!
September 26th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Somebody’s lost their head 🤪
September 26th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Great nature shot
September 27th, 2022  
