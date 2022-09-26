Sign up
Photo 3156
Catch of the Day
We watched this seagull catch and eat this fish while his friends were circling above.
We were surprised by the size of the fish and that he was swimming with the fish in his mouth until he came upon this rock!
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
Tags
iphone
,
water
,
fish
,
seagull
,
rock
,
lake
Pyrrhula
Perfect timed dinner capture. Bon appetit seagull. (R.I.P. fish)
September 26th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted and captured! No sharing here then!
September 26th, 2022
Babs
ace
Wow what a catch for both of you.
September 26th, 2022
Milanie
ace
All to himself - such a neat shot!
September 26th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
Somebody’s lost their head 🤪
September 26th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Great nature shot
September 27th, 2022
