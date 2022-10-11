Previous
Next
Mallard Duck and her reflection by radiogirl
Photo 3171

Mallard Duck and her reflection

While out canoeing this duck let us get up close and personal before she flew away!
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
869% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A wonderful capture in the fog
October 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise