I think it’s time to Rake! by radiogirl
I think it’s time to Rake!

The leaves are falling off the trees and the colours are slowly disappearing!
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Marilyn G M
great point of view
October 26th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
And they all fell down- super pov to capture this carpet of leaves!
October 26th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Super POV. Our yard is also covered with brown leaves
October 26th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Well actually you should leave and inch or two of leaves to protect the grass. There was a report on the local news about this.
October 26th, 2022  
