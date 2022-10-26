Sign up
Photo 3186
I think it’s time to Rake!
The leaves are falling off the trees and the colours are slowly disappearing!
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
4
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3236
photos
244
followers
136
following
3179
3180
3181
3182
3183
3184
3185
3186
Tags
chair
,
leaves
,
backyard
,
bicycle
Marilyn G M
great point of view
October 26th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
And they all fell down- super pov to capture this carpet of leaves!
October 26th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Super POV. Our yard is also covered with brown leaves
October 26th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Well actually you should leave and inch or two of leaves to protect the grass. There was a report on the local news about this.
October 26th, 2022
Leave a Comment
