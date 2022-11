The Lookout

We hiked out to the Nipissing Lookout, this lookout rests on the foundations of the Nipissing Company's Low-Grade Mill where they processed Ore in 1912. Between 1904 and 1932 the Nipissing Mining Company produced

93,000,000 ounces of silver!

It is always an interesting hike.



