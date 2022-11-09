Sign up
Photo 3200
Sunrise
This morning’s Sunrise set off the remaining fall colours￼ in my backyard!￼
Thank you for your wonderful comments and favs on my photos!
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
3
3
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking...
3251
photos
245
followers
136
following
876% complete
3193
3194
3195
3196
3197
3198
3199
3200
3194
3195
3196
3197
3198
51
3199
3200
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
main- album
Tags
backyard
,
trees
,
sunrise
,
grasses
Milanie
ace
Such amazing color
November 9th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous capture of incredible fall colors
November 9th, 2022
Krista Marson
ace
bright lovliness
November 9th, 2022
