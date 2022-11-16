Previous
Harry Woodpecker by radiogirl
Harry Woodpecker

Now that I have put out our suet it is attracting more birds, nice to see this female Harry Woodpecker enjoying the feeder.

16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a gorgeous looking little bird - At first I didn't realised that Harry was the name of the species and not a name you called him by !! Ha ha !! time for bed me thinks !! fav
November 16th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice close up
November 16th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Neat close up
November 16th, 2022  
Dawn ace
A lovely detailed image
November 16th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
November 16th, 2022  
