On the trails again by radiogirl
On the trails again

Not enough snow for snowshoes on the trails, so we were hiking it!

Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs.
21st November 2022

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
Corinne C ace
Beautiful trail. You make me feel like a couch potato (even if I don't stay on my couch :-))
November 21st, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
@corinnec Haha too funny, this trail was from last Friday's hike!
We are hoping to hike tomorrow but it's been snowing since the weekend so we might need our snowshoes!
November 21st, 2022  
Corinne C ace
@radiogirl Oh, I feel better ;-) I still love see your posts, always featuring a wonderful photo and they motivate me to move more
November 22nd, 2022  
judith deacon
Wonderful light
November 22nd, 2022  
