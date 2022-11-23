Sign up
Photo 3214
Barn and Tractor
I always love when we walk on the country roads by this barn with the star above the barn doors! It was a Cold wintery walk.
Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs.
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
Islandgirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Tags
snow
,
barn
,
star
,
tractor
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice edit!
November 23rd, 2022
