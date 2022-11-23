Previous
Barn and Tractor by radiogirl
Barn and Tractor

I always love when we walk on the country roads by this barn with the star above the barn doors! It was a Cold wintery walk.

23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice edit!
November 23rd, 2022  
