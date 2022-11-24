Previous
Ruffed Grouse in a Pear Tree by radiogirl
Ruffed Grouse in a Pear Tree

This Ruffed Grouse has been hanging out in our backyard for awhile! This morning I walked out and there she was up in the tree not afraid of me. More photos to come

Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs,
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

LManning (Laura) ace
What a great find and capture! They blend into the trees and undergrowth so well.
November 25th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
She's a big bird - as big as a hen?
November 25th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Wow! What a fabulous find and such a wonderful shot of him.
November 25th, 2022  
