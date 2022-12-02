Previous
Young Beaver by radiogirl
Photo 3222

Young Beaver

While out for a walk I spotted this little guy looking for something to eat! I only had my cell phone on my walk so I couldn’t zoom in very well!

2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Islandgirl

ace
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A great capture of this cutie
December 3rd, 2022  
