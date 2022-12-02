Sign up
Photo 3222
Young Beaver
While out for a walk I spotted this little guy looking for something to eat! I only had my cell phone on my walk so I couldn’t zoom in very well!
Thanks for stopping by I Appreciate all your comments and favs.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3273
photos
241
followers
137
following
Tags
lake
,
young
,
beaver
Corinne C
ace
A great capture of this cutie
December 3rd, 2022
