Photo 3303
Circles for Flash of Red
This is a friend’s bike that has fat tires 🛞 for winter biking! Not my kind of biking but thought it worked nicely for the last circle photo of the month.
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
3296
3297
3298
3299
3300
3301
3302
3303
Tags
b&w
,
bike
,
circle
,
for2023
