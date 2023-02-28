Previous
Circles for Flash of Red by radiogirl
Photo 3303

Circles for Flash of Red

This is a friend’s bike that has fat tires 🛞 for winter biking! Not my kind of biking but thought it worked nicely for the last circle photo of the month.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

