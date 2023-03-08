Sign up
Photo 3305
Snowshoe hare
While out snowshoeing yesterday we spotted this snowshoe hare staying alert, with lynx and fox tracks all around.
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
Islandgirl
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Tags
snow
winter
hare
snowshoe
Lou Ann
Oh I know he has to stay alert! A lovely capture of him, just beautiful snow.
March 8th, 2023
Krista Marson
Looks big!
March 8th, 2023
Joan Robillard
Sweet
March 8th, 2023
