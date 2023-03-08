Previous
Snowshoe hare by radiogirl
Snowshoe hare

While out snowshoeing yesterday we spotted this snowshoe hare staying alert, with lynx and fox tracks all around.

8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Islandgirl

@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦!
Lou Ann ace
Oh I know he has to stay alert! A lovely capture of him, just beautiful snow.
March 8th, 2023  
Krista Marson ace
Looks big!
March 8th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
March 8th, 2023  
