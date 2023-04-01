Previous
Female Pileated Woodpecker by radiogirl
Photo 3310

Female Pileated Woodpecker

It was nice to see the pileated Woodpecker back in our backyard after I put out some new suet for them!
This is no April fools joke we just received another 20 cm of snow today!
Still waiting for Spring! Lol


1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦!
Milanie ace
Absolutely fantastic shot - look at those back feathers in the wind - the blurred background is wonderful
April 1st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
April 1st, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Great close up shot!
April 1st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super focus and clarity , and great dof! So its snow again! --hope soon you will see the back of all the wintery weather!!
April 1st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous close up
April 1st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great close up!
April 1st, 2023  
Beverley ace
How lovely to have woodpeckers in the back yard…. Gorgeous detail.
April 1st, 2023  
