Previous
Next
Photo 3310
Female Pileated Woodpecker
It was nice to see the pileated Woodpecker back in our backyard after I put out some new suet for them!
This is no April fools joke we just received another 20 cm of snow today!
Still waiting for Spring! Lol
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
7
6
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3393
photos
239
followers
133
following
906% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
30th March 2023 3:15pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
woodpecker
,
pileated
Milanie
ace
Absolutely fantastic shot - look at those back feathers in the wind - the blurred background is wonderful
April 1st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
April 1st, 2023
Linda Godwin
Great close up shot!
April 1st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super focus and clarity , and great dof! So its snow again! --hope soon you will see the back of all the wintery weather!!
April 1st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous close up
April 1st, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great close up!
April 1st, 2023
Beverley
ace
How lovely to have woodpeckers in the back yard…. Gorgeous detail.
April 1st, 2023
