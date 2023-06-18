Previous
Cherry Blossom tree by radiogirl
Photo 3386

Cherry Blossom tree

I started this Cherry Blossom tree from a cutting I took off my father’s tree, over 20 years ago.
Every year when it blooms brightly in my backyard it makes me smile and think of my father!
18th June 2023 18th Jun 23

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
927% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise