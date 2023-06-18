Sign up
Previous
Photo 3386
Cherry Blossom tree
I started this Cherry Blossom tree from a cutting I took off my father’s tree, over 20 years ago.
Every year when it blooms brightly in my backyard it makes me smile and think of my father!
18th June 2023
18th Jun 23
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
3469
photos
236
followers
131
following
Tags
cherryblossoms
,
fathersday
