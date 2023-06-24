Loki

Loki is my friend’s Bengal cat, he is a very interesting kitty! He was sitting in front of a window enjoying the light from outside. I changed the background to black so he would stand out.

Here is Wikipedia definition of a Bengal cat if interested:

The Bengal cat is a domesticated cat breed created from a hybrid of the Asian leopard cat, with domestic cats, especially the spotted Egyptian Mau. It is then usually bred with a breed that demonstrates a friendlier personality, because after breeding a domesticated cat with a wildcat, its friendly personality may not manifest in the kitten. The breed's name derives from the leopard cat's.

